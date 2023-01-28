Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Make His Telugu Debut In Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer 'Saindhav'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently announced that he will be making his Telugu debut in Venkatesh Daggubati starrer 'Saindhav' on Saturday (January 28). Along with sharing the good news with his fans, the actor also posted pictures from the set of the movie.

Taking to his Twitter account, Nawazuddin wrote, "It’s super to collaborate with the ever so energetic @VenkyMama for his 75th film Saindhav to be directed by @KolanuSailesh. Thank You @vboyanapalli and @NiharikaEnt. Looking forward to this Telugu Debut. @RanaDaggubati @NameisNani @chay_akkineni."

Sailesh Kolanu welcomed Nawazuddin Siddiqui onboard

Earlier, Director Sailesh Kolanu also welcomed the actor onboard with a sweet note on Twitter. He wrote, "Super excited to have one of the best actors we have in the country @Nawazuddin_S. It’s gonna be madness I can assure you. @VenkyMama @NiharikaEnt @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @maniDop @Garrybh88 @artkolla #Saindhav #venky75."

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, 'Saindhav' is anticipated to be made on a large scale. It's rumoured to be Venkatesh's most expensive movie to date.

Nawazuddin was last seen in the 2022 action movie 'Heropanti 2' alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Apart from 'Saindhav' the actor is working on 'Haddi', in which he will be playing the role of a transgender woman. Nawazuddin also has Kangana Ranaut's production, 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in the pipeline.