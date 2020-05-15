Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Journey Until He Was Widely Recognized As An Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Indian film industry. He has inspired so many with his journey of becoming an actor and shunning all stereotypes of a conventional hero. Being known for playing challenging characters smoothly, Nawazuddin has earned recognition for Bollywood movies like Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Badlapur, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Paan Singh Tomar, Talassh and many more. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acting journey was nothing less than a roller coaster, let us take a look at his acting career until he rose to fame in Bollywood.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey to becoming a recognised actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an alumnus of National School of Drama, New Delhi. After graduating from NSD in 1999, he moved to Mumbai and it was at this time that Nawazuddin's real acting struggle began. In 1999, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his acting debut in Bollywood with a small part in the Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh. In the same year, he also appeared in Shool, helmed by Ram Gopal Verma. Later on, the Scared Games star did small roles in films like Jungle (2000), and Rajkumar Hirani's Munnabhai MBBS (2003).

According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also tried his foot in television shows, but did not achieve much success. Then in 2003, he worked alongside late actor Irrfan Khan in Bypass. However, from 2002 to 2005, Siddiqui was reportedly out of work and lived in a flat that he shared with four other roommates. Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly survived the phase by conducting occasional acting workshops. The year 2004 is considered as one of the worst years of his acting struggles. He was reportedly out of money and could not pay his rent. He even asked an NSD senior if he could stay with him.

Moving to 2007, he started getting more cameo's and small parts, however, he still was largely unrecognized in Bollywood. In 2009, he also appeared in a cameo role in the song Emotional Atyachar from Dev D. In the same year, he appeared in New York (2009). At last in 2010, Nawazuddin Siddiqui got a little bigger role in Aamir Khan's Peepli Live. Even though it was his role of a journalist, the film got him wide recognition as an actor.

