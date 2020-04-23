Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Awards Won At International Film Festivals; See List

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, considered as one of the most critically acclaimed actors, has inspired many with his journey to becoming an actor. The Bollywood superstar is also known for shutting down all stereotypes of a conventional hero. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has churned out Bollywood cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Badlapur, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Paan Singh Tomar, and many more. The Sacred Games actor's several movies have been screened and awarded at many international film festivals. Check out the film festivals where Nawazuddin Siddiqui bagged awards.

Asia Pacific Film Festival

The Asia-Pacific Film Festival aka APFF is an annual film festival hosted by the Federation of Motion Picture Producers in Asia-Pacific. Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the Best Supporting actor's award for his film, The Lunchbox. The Lunchbox is a romantic film starring Nawazudin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Chicago South Asian Film Festival

The Chicago International Film Festival is an annual film festival held every fall. The film festival is the longest-running international film festival in North America. In the year 2014, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was honoured for ‘Outstanding Achievement’ in cinema at the Chicago International Film Festival.

Cardiff International Film festival

Nawazuddin was felicitated with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival. He was honoured for his excellence in cinema in the global arena. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor was presented the award by Counsel General of Wales, UK, Mick Antoniw.

International Emmy Award

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's international drama series McMafia won the best drama series award at the International Emmy Awards. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played an Indian businessman Dilly Mahmood in McMafia. Nawaz's Sacred Games was also nominated for the same category.

