Nawazuddin Siddiqui's BTS And Stills From 'Photograph' That You Must Have A Look, See Pics

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra starrer, Photograph is a romantic love story drama helmed by director Ritesh Batra. The film's story premises around a struggling street photographer in Mumbai, who meets a shy and mellow Gujarati girl. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays Rafi, is constantly pressurised by his grandmother to get married and to save himself from that situation, he convinces Malhotra's character, Miloni to pose as his fiancée. Check out the BTS pics and stills from Photograph shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his Instagram.

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap expressed their love for C-grade cinema

In this BTS picture, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen holding the clapboard as Sanya Malhotra clicks his picture. The Sacred Games actor shared the post announcing that after being selected at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival 2019, Photograph was also screened at the Berlinale 2019. In the caption, he thanked the director, Ritesh Batra and his co-star Sanya.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Black Friday' featured Imtiaz Ali? Read more interesting trivia

Here, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya are seen sitting in a vintage backdrop. The Badlapur actor captioned the picture as, 'It’s a very special feeling for me and team #Photograph & @amazonstudios as our film is been officially selected to be screened at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival, 2019

Thank You @riteshbatra for making this possible and congratulations @sanyamalhotra'. Check out the BTS picture.

Also Read | When Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about his approach to his character in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

In this still, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is spotted at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. He is seen dressed as his character holding an album with his camera. The actor captioned the throwback picture as 'Want to go back and click some more 📸'.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui is 'bored of' repeating a dialogue from 'Sacred Games'; know more

More stills and videos from Photograph -

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.