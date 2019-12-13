Nawazuddin Siddiqui's List Of Awards In Indian Cinema And More

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been working in the film industry for more than 20 years and has given the audience a list of great films to watch. He also tried his skills at television shows but did not manage to achieve much success. His acting career in movies jumpstarted when he was given the opportunity to play a role in Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday. He did some films with strong scripts and applaudable acting by the cast. He was not awarded for any of his performances until 2012 when he managed to win National Awards. Read more to know about the award list of the Manto star.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Award List

In 2012, the actor received a total of four National awards by the Special Jury for Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Dekh Indian Circus. The actor bagged a Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor, Zee Cine Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Male for his role as Taimur in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within as well as Stardust Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Gangs of Wasseypur, which established Nawazuddin as a veteran actor. Since then, he has been giving the audience some blockbusters including The Lunchbox, Badlapur, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Nawaz won a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for the Varun Dhawan starrer Badlapur. His most iconic role is Ganesh Gaitonde in the Phantom-produced Sacred Games for which he was appreciated by the critics as well as viewers. Nawaz also won Best Actor (Critics) at the Filmfare Awards for Manto.

