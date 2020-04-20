Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies That Made To The Cannes Film Festival

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his independent movies which have received critical acclaim at various International Films Festivals. He is regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Indian film industry. His acting journey has inspired many of his fans. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also known for taming all stereotypes of a conventional hero. He has churned out Bollywood cult classics like Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Badlapur, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Paan Singh Tomar, and many more. Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's best movies that were screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

Miss Lovely

Miss Lovely is a drama film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anil George and Niharika Singh in lead roles. The film tells the story of the Duggal brothers who produce sex-horror films in the mid-1980s. Miss Lovely is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The flick marked Nawazuddin Siddiqui's debut at Cannes Film Festival.

The Lunchbox

Penned by Ritesh Batra, The Lunchbox is a romantic film starring Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The film was a huge success at the box office. The Lunchbox was also screened at International Critics' Week at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and later won the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award.

Monsoon Shootout

Monsoon Shootout features Vijay Verma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neeraj Kabi, and Geetanjali Thapa in the lead. The film narrates a thrilling tale of a police officer. In Monsoon Shootout, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Shiva, a suspect, who is wanted by the police department. The movie, released in 2013, impressed fans with its narrative but was reported to be a box office debacle.

Manto

Manto was Nawazuddin's latest screening at the Cannes Film Festival. The biographical drama flick based on the Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto. Manto is helmed by Nandita Das. Alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manto also features Tahir Raj Bhasin as the 1940s Bollywood superstar Shyam Chadda and Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife, Safia.

