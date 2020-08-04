Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Top 5 Performances That Left An Impact On Viewers; Check List

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. The actor has been seen in many movies throughout his career that have not only impressed the audiences but the critics as well. The actor started out his career by playing minor roles, gradually essaying lead roles in my movies and series. Let's take a look at 5 movies of the actor where he left his audiences impressed:

Raat Akeli Hain

Raat Akeli Hain is a new movie by Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Radhika Apte on Netlfix. Nawazuddin plays the role of Jatin Yadav, a local cop who is investigating a murder. This is one of those rare films where viewers can see the actor portray a role where he is on the right side of the law. The movie has garnered 7.6 out of 10 by IMDb and is a must-watch.

Sacred Games

Sacred Games is another show on Netflix where Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of a ruthless gangster, Ganesh Gaitonde. The character transformation from a ruthless don to a guy who is scared of everyone around him was loved by the audiences and showcased Nawazuddin Siddiqui's range as an actor. The show has an IMBd rating of 8.7 out of 10.

Black Friday

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did many small roles in Bollywood movies before he gained recognition. His first big role was in the movie Black Friday where he played the role of Asgar Mukadam, a man who was involved in the Mumbai blast. Even though his role was really small, fans still remember the impactful interrogation scene in the film. The film has gained an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10.

Badlapur

In Badlpur, Nawazuddin could be seen playing the role of Link Tungekar. Nawazuddin's acting in this movie also gained much recognition and praise from his audiences. Fans can also catch a glimpse of the chemistry between Huma Qureshi and Nawazuddin. The movie has received a rating of 7.4 on IMDb.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Another small yet prominent role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in the Salman Khan movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Nawazuddin played the role of Chand Nawab who is a comical Pakistani journalist. Fans found his role very funny and memorable upon the release of the film. The movie has managed to get 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

