Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Weekly Roundup: Know What The Actor Was Up To This Week

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui made headlines for various reasons around this week. The actor had been away from the limelight for a while after the release of his film Ghoomketu on Zee 5 which failed to impress the audience members. Following the divorce case with his estranged wife Aaliya, a number of details surrounding his marriage make it to the mainstream. In the past week, actor NNawazuddin Siddiqui has come forward and announced two projects which will be releasing on Netflix. Check them out below -

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's weekly roundup

Recently, Netflix announced 17 original projects which will be released on its platform in the coming days. Out of these projects, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be featuring in two named Serious Men and Raat Akeli Hai. Netflix had been increasing the anticipation about the same amid fans by launching a social media campaign with #ComeOnNetflix, Nawazuddin also posted a video under the same campaign where can he be seen patiently waiting for something while sitting on a chair. Check out the video below -

On June 17, 2020, Nawazuddin unveiled the trailer for his upcoming film Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix which revolves around a murder mystery. Nawazuddin will be seen essaying the role of a cop in the film which will reportedly have a runtime of over 2 hrs 20 mins. The film also features Radhika Apte in a pivotal role, who makes her return to Netflix after a long time. On the other hand, Nawazuddin will also feature in the Serious Men which is based on a book by the same name. The release date for Serious Men hasn't been revealed yet but is expected to drop soon.

On the other hand, Nawazuddin's estranged wife came forward and made further revelations about the actor. In her recent interview with an entertainment portal, Aaliya alleged Nawazuddin for having multiple relationships throughout their course of dating and marriage. Whereas she also stated that she remembers it clearly during their dating days and around the time the two were set to marry, Nawazuddin was in a relationship with someone else. Nawazuddin has responded to Aaliya's file for divorce by sending a legal notice.

