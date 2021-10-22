NCB Summons Arrested Actor Ajaz Khan's Wife As Probe Into Drug Menace Intensifies

Widening its crackdown on the drugs menace, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday summoned the wife of actor Ajaz Khan who has been arrested by an anti-drug agency in a drugs case. At the time of publishing, Ajaz Khan's wife Andrea Khan is currently at NCB's office in Mumbai.

Former Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested by NCB on March 31 after restricted drugs were found at his residence in Mumbai. The NCB had found alprazolam tablets from his home during searches at Andheri and Lokhandwala areas. Khan had alleged that the tablets belonged to his wife who he said "had a miscarriage and was in depression."

That time, NCB had said that Ajaz Khan was part of arrested drug peddler Shadab Bata alias Shadab Farooque Shaikh's syndicate. Shaikh was arrested in March and 2kgs of banned mephedrone, also called 4-MMC drug, was recovered from him.

NCB relentlessly probes Bollywood drugs syndicate

The NCB in the past few months has tightened its grip on the alleged Bollywood-narcotics syndicate with raids, interrogations, detentions and arrests being made in this regard. Among the others who are in prison at the moment, is actor Armaan Kohli. He was arrested on August 29 after NCB allegedly recovered banned drugs from his residence. Last week, his bail plea was rejected by a special NDPS court.

Kohli's lawyers had argued that a small number of drugs were allegedly recovered from him, while demanding bail. Objecting to the bail, NCB argued the actor had direct links with two prime accused from whom a large quantity of drugs was seized.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the anti-drug agency on October 3 after it it busted what was planned to be a high-profile rave party on Goa-bound Cordelia cruise which has also led to the summoning of Ananya Panday who is being quizzed by the agency for a second day in a row at the time of publishing. Aryan is presently in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected on Wednesday. Aryan Khan's legal team moved to Bombay High Court. The bail application will be heard on October 26, while his judicial custody has been extended till October 30.