Neel Ranaut Recreates Funny Bollywood Outfits, Kangana Says 'how Lovely'

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter and expressed her delight of watching Tik Tok star and model Sarbajit Sarkar aka Neel Ranaut who is known to recreate hilarious Bollywood celebrity outfits on social media. Neel also recently walked the ramp for famous designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in Delhi. Kangana reposted a video by Brut India where the young model spoke about his fondness for copying the sartorial dressing of Bollywood stars while adding a humorous touch to it on social media. The Tik Tok star who hails from Tripura also shared his story of challenges and difficulties he faced in life while trying to pursue his passion.

Kangana Ranaut praises Instagram user Neel's designs

A shy Sarbajit who struggled to precise himself after being ridiculed by others explained the meaning behind his name. Since he loves blue colour so he used the word Neel while he is a huge fan of Kangana Ranaut and hence the surname Ranaut has been adopted by him. In the video, Neel Ranaut spoke about his journey and his dreams. Sharing his story, he said, “ At first my mother and father, everyone used to yell at me, but now they don’t. Because of the show, I did in Delhi for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, after that, they have stopped yelling at me. “ Neel shared his story of recreating celebrity style outfits with spare materials at home which is the highlight of his designs. “ I haven’t spared anything in the house. Starting from mother’s petticoat to grandmother’s sari, I mean anything. Whatever I can find, I use to make these outfits. My father sells boiled chickpeas at the train station and the bowl he sells in it, I have even used that as an outfit.”

Sharing his experience of walking the ramp in Delhi for the first time for the ace designers, Neel said, “I used to get these messages from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla about motivating me to put up such posts on social media, and one day they sent me a text asking me to come to Delhi for a show. They took care of all the expenses and made me feel at ease. He is thankful to the designers because of whom he is now receiving appreciation from the people instead of those hateful comments. “

Kangana who was completely in awe of the video expressed her love and wrote, “ How Lovely” along with a heart-shaped emoticon.

