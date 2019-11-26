Neena Gupta Gives The Desi Saree A Contemporary Twist; Pics Inside

Making her debut in the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, Neena Gupta walked the red carpet in clothes which were praised by netizens and fashion critics alike. The 60-year-old was praised by netizens and critics alike for her sartorial fashion choices. Recently, Neena Gupta was seen sporting a green off-shoulder blouse.

Last evening, Neena Gupta’s daughter, the ace Indian designer Masaba Gupta posted a picture of the actor on her Instagram handle. Neena was seen posing in a green saree with an off-shoulder blouse from her daughter’s label, House of Masaba. The ensemble was reportedly from the designer’s Autumn Winter collection. The saree had an indo-western look with a green ombre crush skirt and a pleated cowl embellished palla. It was paired with an off-shoulder blouse which had golden embroidered bodice. The whole outfit, together with the blouse reportedly costs ₹43000.

The outfit can be perfect for the wedding season that is coming up. It can be donned for a cocktail party or even a sangeet. One can pair the outfit with a statement earring, funky-coloured shoes and a statement clutch. A chunky choker can also be a part of the accessories.

An interesting thing is that designer Masaba Gupta had herself donned the saree during Diwali this year. This only seems to prove that saree is a versatile piece of clothing which can be styled and restyled in numerous ways. Masaba had styled it with a pearl choker and tied up her hair in a bun.

Neena Gupta's upcoming movies

Critically acclaimed for her role in Badhai Ho, Neena Gupta has starred in a lot of movies recently like Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, The Last Colour and many more. The actor will next be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and is about homosexual people. Apart from this Neena Gupta will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, Gwalior, Panga and an untitled Kaashvi Nair film.

