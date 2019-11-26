Neena Gupta's Live Performance Leaves Some Of Her Fans Teary Eyed

Neena Gupta, one of the veterans of Bollywood, who was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhai Ho recently shared a candid video of her crooning to the song Ab Ke Baras Bhejo Bhaiya and aced it. The actress posted the video on her Instagram handle from a dinner party and captioned the post writing, “Koshish karne mein kya jata hai?”

Neena was seen donning a peach floral kurta-salwar with a mic in her hand as she sang the song in what appears to seem like a drawing room with food and beverages spread on the tables in front of her and also besides her. The actor's friends too can be heard in the background, cheering her up in the video.

Check out the video here:

Her fans too got super impressed by the efforts and encouraged her singing talent by writing sweet things in the comment section of the post. One of her fans wrote,"Status: koshish karne mein kya jata hein...aur kya khoob koshish" while another fan wrote, "so touching. An old forgotten song." Some of them even went on writing, "Actually emotional. tears in my eyes."

On the career front:

Neena Gupta will next be seen again alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the second instalment of his hit movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan titled Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan in which she reunites with one of the other leads of her record-breaking film Badhai Ho named Gajraj Rao. Gajraj will also be seen playing a prominent role in the movie. Reportedly, Gupta has already wrapped the Banaras schedule of the movie last week

After the hectic schedule of the shoot, the crew of the film gathered to hang out and chill with each other for spending their last night in the city.

