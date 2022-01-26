Neena Gupta's Tribute To Pandit Birju Maharaj: 'Never Seen Someone Dance So Beautifully'

Pandit Birju Maharaj's death saddened his fans and celebrities who had worked with him. The legendary artist breathed his last 10 days ago, and tributes are still pouring in for him.

The latest to pen a note for Pandit Birju Maharaj was Neena Gupta. The actor paid her respects to Kathak Maestro with a throwback photo.

Neena Gupta pays tributes to Pandit Birju Maharaj

Neena Gupta had been away from Instagram for the past two weeks, with her last post on January 12. As she returned to the social media site, her first post was in honour of Pandit Birju Maharaj, who passed away on January 17.

The Badhaai Ho star shared a picture of them engrossed in a heartwarming conversation. Neena wrote that he was her 'favourite' and that she will miss him a lot.

The actor also shared that she had never seen anyone dancing so beautifully.

Tributes for Pandit Birju Maharaj

Pandit Birju Maharaj died of a heart attack at age 84 at his Delhi residence. He was honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan and numerous such awards for his work.

Previously, many other actresses had paid a tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj. Among them was Alia Bhatt. The actor had worked with the acclaimed dancer for the song Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank. The Gully Boy star had expressed her sadness about his death, stating, "Truly breaks my heart to write this post today."

She was feeling 'honoured' to have spent three days with during the preparation of the song. She added that she could not forget his teachings and that it was 'one of the most creative and fulfilling experiences' she had. "A legend who has inspired several and will always continue to do so through his art,' she had written.

Madhuri Dixit Nene, considered one of the best Bollywood dancers of all time, had shared that he was her 'guru', having taught her the intricacies of dance and abhinay, but that he was also her friend. She also remembered his child-like innocence and the times he had made her laugh.

Actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini, who herself is a Kathak dancer, said he was 'considered a 'giant' in the dance medium.

(Image: Instagram/@neena_gupta)