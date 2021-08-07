Neeraj Chopra Wins Olympic Gold: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, More Celebs Pour Wishes

It is a historic day for India as Neeraj Chopra made history on Saturday, August 7 2021, by bagging the first Gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Victory roars from every corner of the country were heard for the young champion. Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handles to cheer for Neeraj Chopra's win.

Neeraj Chopra wins Gold

The 23-year-old athlete clinched India's first-ever gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Men's Javelin Throw with the best 87.58m throw. The historic win was lauded by numerous netizens including celebrities and politicians. Taking to their social media handles, Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and many more notable celebrities could not contain their excitement as they congratulated the young athlete.

Bollywood congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Only a few minutes after Chopra's historic win, actor Kangana Ranaut was left speechless as she took to her Instagram story to congratulate him. The actor shared an image of Chopra and paid a tribute to his parents in the post. On the other hand, actor Varun Dhawan, who was closely following Chopra's matches in the Olympics, could not help but chant 'India! India!' as he cheered for his win.

Pic Credit: Kangana Ranaut IG

Pic Credit: Varun Dhawan IG

Pic Credit: Deepika Padukone IG

Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon IG

Deepika Padukone shared a unique congratulatory post for the young athlete on her Instagram story. Similarly, Raveena Tandon shared Chopra's multiple pictures from the Olympics and cheered for India's first gold in the event. 16th December actor Dipannita Sharma called the young athlete a 'Rockstar' and praised his performance. Television actor Siddharth Shukla also took to his Twitter to tweet, "You do us proud boy!!! #NeerajChopra a billion thanks for bringing home the #Gold." Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu jumped up with joy after hearing the news as she tweeted, "It’s a gold!!!!!!! I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!!."

History created & nailed !!! #NeerajChopra what a delightful performance… unbelievable! Biggest congratulations on winning the Olympic gold in javelin & the first in athletics in a 100 years , from india . This is beautiful… next level … ecstatic ⭐️

What a rockstar. pic.twitter.com/v7rCTTQEzD — Dipannita Sharma (@Dipannitasharma) August 7, 2021

You do us proud boy!!! #NeerajChopra a billion thanks for bringing home the #Gold — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 7, 2021

India in Tokyo Olympics

The Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 showed great zeal while vying for medals at one of the world's biggest sporting events. With six medals in the bag, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won Silver, Badminton player PV Sindhu bagged Bronze, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain brought Bronze, Wrestler Ravi Dahiya bagged Silver, Men’s Hockey Team bagged Bronze and wrestler Bajrang Punia won Bronze. Neeraj Chopra opened India's tally for a gold medal on August 7 2021.

IMAGE- AP, VARUN DHAWAN & KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

