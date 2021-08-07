Last Updated:

Neeraj Chopra Wins Olympic Gold: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, More Celebs Pour Wishes

Javelin Throw athlete Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after bagging Gold. Bollywood celebs like Kangana Ranaut and more cheer for him.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
neeraj chopra

IMAGE- AP, VARUN DHAWAN & KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM


It is a historic day for India as Neeraj Chopra made history on Saturday, August 7 2021, by bagging the first Gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Victory roars from every corner of the country were heard for the young champion. Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handles to cheer for Neeraj Chopra's win.

Neeraj Chopra wins Gold

The 23-year-old athlete clinched India's first-ever gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Men's Javelin Throw with the best 87.58m throw. The historic win was lauded by numerous netizens including celebrities and politicians. Taking to their social media handles, Bollywood celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and many more notable celebrities could not contain their excitement as they congratulated the young athlete.

Bollywood congratulates Neeraj Chopra

Only a few minutes after Chopra's historic win, actor Kangana Ranaut was left speechless as she took to her Instagram story to congratulate him. The actor shared an image of Chopra and paid a tribute to his parents in the post. On the other hand, actor Varun Dhawan, who was closely following Chopra's matches in the Olympics, could not help but chant 'India! India!' as he cheered for his win. 

READ | #OlympicSuperstars | Aditi Ashok, Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia eye medals on August 7
1

Pic Credit: Kangana Ranaut IG

1

Pic Credit: Varun Dhawan IG

1

Pic Credit: Deepika Padukone IG

1

Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon IG

Deepika Padukone shared a unique congratulatory post for the young athlete on her Instagram story. Similarly, Raveena Tandon shared Chopra's multiple pictures from the Olympics and cheered for India's first gold in the event. 16th December actor Dipannita Sharma called the young athlete a 'Rockstar' and praised his performance. Television actor Siddharth Shukla also took to his Twitter to tweet, "You do us proud boy!!! #NeerajChopra a billion thanks for bringing home the #Gold." Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu jumped up with joy after hearing the news as she tweeted, "It’s a gold!!!!!!! I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!!."

READ | Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Streaming: Where to watch Tokyo Olympics Javelin final

India in Tokyo Olympics

The Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 showed great zeal while vying for medals at one of the world's biggest sporting events. With six medals in the bag, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won Silver, Badminton player PV Sindhu bagged Bronze, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain brought Bronze, Wrestler Ravi Dahiya bagged Silver, Men’s Hockey Team bagged Bronze and wrestler Bajrang Punia won Bronze. Neeraj Chopra opened India's tally for a gold medal on August 7 2021.

READ | Sand Artist Manas Kumar wishes luck to athlete Neeraj Chopra to bring gold medal to India

IMAGE- AP, VARUN DHAWAN & KANGANA RANAUT'S INSTAGRAM

READ | Neeraj Chopra scripts history at Tokyo Olympics 2020; wins gold with best throw of 87.58m

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND