Neetu Kapoor Has A Cute Nickname For Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen; Know Here!

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt recently posted a picture of her. She was seen donning a faded smile for a selfie. Shaheen was spotted flaunting her natural makeup look and pink lip colour as she wrote, “Put on some lipstick and pull yourself together.” As soon as Shaheen Bhatt posted the picture, Neetu Kapoor posted a compliment in the comment section.

Interestingly, Neetu Kapoor has a cute nickname for Alia Bhatt’s sister as she wrote, “So pretty shahji â¤ï¸”. Neetu Kapoor’s daughter and Shaheen’s mother also complimented her for the picture. Take a look at Shaheen Bhatt’s picture and Neetu Kapoor’s adorable comment.

Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt is the author of the book "I've Never Been (Un)Happier". The book talks about how she battled depression and anxiety at an early age. Shaheen was reportedly diagnosed with depression at the age of 18 although she had been suffering from it for five years already. She also talked about how, despite support from her parents and sister, she was apprehensive about talking about her condition.

Sadak 2 release date

Shaheen Bhatt and her sisters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt await the release of their upcoming film Sadak 2. The movie is penned by Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt would be seen portraying the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. On August 7, Alia Bhatt unveiled a new poster of Sadak 2 and also announced the release date of the movie. The film, Sadak 2 will be streaming on the OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. It will be releasing on August 28, 2020.

Alia also went on to share a new poster for the film. It has her along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The poster has Alia, Sanjay, and Aditya walking along a mountainous road. They have their back towards the poster.

Alia can be seen donning a white attire which she has paired with a black jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots. Sanjay can be seen donning a brown jacket and black pants while Aditya can be seen in a striped blue-coloured hoodie and blue jeans. Aditya can also be seen holding carrying guitar suggesting that his character may be a musician.

