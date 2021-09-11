Neetu Kapoor Remembers Late Actor Rishi Kapoor With A Throwback Picture Of Him & Bappa

Being one of the biggest festivals in the country, Ganesh Chaturthi is being observed on a large scale despite the prevailing restrictions to curb the third wave of COVID. Bollywood and television celebrities have welcomed Lord Ganesha to their houses with great pomp and show as they took to their social media to share glimpses of their celebration. However, Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor and shared a heartwarming memory from the past. Take a look here.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor shared a throwback image of the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. In the picture, the late actor was snapped with Lord Ganesha in his car and sporting a pair of sunglasses. The late actor appeared smiling blissfully as he carried Bappa with him. Remembering her late husband on this occasion, Neetu wrote, ''Celebrating in heaven' and added a bunch of emojis.

More on Neetu Kapoor's tribute to Rishi Kapoor

The 63-year-old actor celebrated Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary by inviting the veteran actors and close friends of Rishi Kapoor. The celebration was attended by Shatrughan Sinha, directors David Dhawan and Rahul Rawail along with Rishi's older brother, Randhir Kapoor and more. She also dedicated a unique cake for the late actor's 69th birth anniversary with the decoration of Chicken, which is known to be loved by the entire Kapoor family, Whiskey, nag champa incense sticks, a guitar along with a cassette featuring his past hit songs and a Twitter logo.

She also paid him an emotional tribute in a previous post where she reminisced on the last few years they spent together in New York City. She wrote,

''I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there 👆🏻 Happy birthday Kapoor Saab''

IMAGE- NEETU KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM