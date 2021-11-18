Neha Dhupia Pens Heartfelt Note For Daughter Mehr As She Turns 3; 'Short Of Words'

Neha Dhupia celebrated her daughter Mehr's birthday on Thursday as she penned down a note for her. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a pic from her maternity shoot as she wished her daughter. Neha and her husband Angad Bedi welcomed their first child, Mehr, in 2018. The couple also welcomed their second child, a baby boy, last month.

Neha Dhupia wishes daughter Mehr on her 3rd birthday

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared a sweet picture with her daughter as she celebrated her third birthday. The photo featured the actor pregnant with her second child while Mehr could be seen touching her bump. As she shared the photo, Dhupia wrote, "At 11.25 am , three years ago on this day … my heart started beating outside my body …our baby girl you taught us what love is happy birthday our little unicorn, mama has fallen short of words … ( which never happens)."

Angad Bedi also took to his Instagram and shared an adorable video of him playing with Mehr as he wished her. He wrote, "You make me want to be a better person each day. My love for you I cannot express.. my heart is filled with gratitude thank you to the almighty.. to the universe and your lovely mother for bringing you into this world. And you choosing us as your parents. I love you my lifeline, Mehr. Spread your laughter wherever you go. Waheguru blesses you now and forever. MEHR."

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their second child on October 3. Neha's husband took to his Instagram to announce the news as he shared a photo from Neha's maternity shoot, and wrote, "BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now." Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child together in November 2018.

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia