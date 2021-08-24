Neha Dhupia Reveals New Look As Pregnant Cop In 'A Thursday'; Celebrities Laud Her

Soon-to-be a mother for the second time, Julie actor Neha Dhupia is taking reality to the big screen with her upcoming movie A Thursday. The 40-year-old is expecting her second child with her husband Angad Bedi. The makers and cast of the movie appeared excited to share Dhupia's look on social media and fans could not help but admire her determination to continue working.

Neha Dhupia plays an expecting cop in A Thursday

Known for his work in the 2019 thriller Blank, Behzad Khambata is back with another exciting thriller - A Thursday starring Yami Gautam, Maya Sarao, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. Taking to their Instagram, Dhupia and the makers of the movie shared the actor's look from the thriller. The eight-month pregnant Dhupia will be seen depicting the role of a pregnant cop, ACP Catherine Alvarez.

In the look shared on the internet, the actor sported a pair of sunglasses with a khaki jacket over a grey top. She announced her role in the movie, writing, 'Bridging the gap between real and reel life'. She also went on to thank the director of the movie Behzad Khambata and the production team for giving her all the support and believing in her.

RSVP Movies also uploaded the pictures on their official Instagram and wrote, 'You define power and strength ❤️All hail our queen'.

Celebrities and netizens react to Neha Dhupia's new look

The actor received a plethora of praises from the Bollywood fraternity and fans for continuing acting even during her final few months of pregnancy. Singer Neeti Mohan, who is also expecting her first child, lauded Dhupia for her hard work, commenting, ''Salute to you super woman''.

Director Khambata also commended Dhupia by saying, 'You have killed it 🙌 And sorry to have pushed your limits on a few days 🙈' while actor Dia Mirza dropped a couple of fire emojis. Soha Ali Khan and Pragya Kapoor also appeared impressed by Dhupia's new look.

Pic Credit: Neha Dhupia IG

A Thursday will follow the story of a school teacher, played by Yami Gautam, who takes 16 children as hostages.

Image Credit: Neha Dhupia's Instagram