Neha Dhupia Shares A Post About Breastfeeding, Says 'don't Sexualize It'

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is very active on Instagram and very frequently posts content and information for new mothers on her feed, as well as on the Instagram page of her parenting initiative titled Freedom to Feed. The Singh Is Kinng actor recently took to her social media handle and spread awareness about breastfeeding and how it should be normalized, rather than shamed. Here is everything you need to know about Neha Dhupia's latest Instagram post and more.

Neha Dhupia's Instagram post

De Dana Dan actor Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle earlier today and shared a black and white picture of breastfeeding her baby girl. She wrote a long caption about normalizing breastfeeding and how new mothers are shamed as well as seen in a sexual manner when breastfeeding, which is absolutely wrong. Neha even called out a person who made a filthy remark and asked the actor to send a video of breastfeeding.

Neha took to her Instagram to share some stories, as well as addressed the person in her caption too. Her caption read, "The journey of a new mum is something only she can understand. While we all hear the happy side, it is also a huge responsibility and emotionally draining. It's hard enough to be a mum and do all that there is to do. The last thing we need is to be questioned, mocked, and worst of all trolled. I went through the same beats and I know how hard it is.

Thank you @crazylilmum for sharing this and calling this individual out. ðŸ‘‰ ( krrishtherocker1987 ) A mother has her choice of how and where she chooses to feed or breastfeed her child. However, time and time again we see people looking at breastfeeding mothers in a sexual manner. Ever since I became a mom @freedomtofeed We work towards normalizing the act of breastfeeding in our communities and are extremely sensitive towards new mothers and parents and as we think everyone should be. This insensitive comment is an example of why it makes it awkward for moms in our country. They must be called out. ... let’s normalize breastfeeding ðŸ¤± not sexualize it ðŸ™ðŸ»"

Fan reactions on Neha Dhupia's post

Neha Dhupia has a following of 4.5 million people on the social networking site and her latest post about normalizing breastfeeding garnered close to 37k likes within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of the actor applauded her for her initiative and also praised her for the efforts she was taking to spread awareness. While one of her followers wrote, "Fantastic ðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ I loved your reply. It's high time women should rise to speak, be really vocal about their choices", while another stated, "well said."

Image Credits: Neha Dhupia Official Instagram Account

