Neha Dhupia Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter; Calls Mehr Her 'crowning Glory'

Actor Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her daughter Mher from her baby shower. The actor is expecting her baby No. 2 with her husband Angad Bedi and the actor's friend recently threw her a surprise baby shower. Neha was seen sharing a kiss with her daughter Mehr in the picture.

Neha Dhupia's adorable picture with daughter Mehr

Neha Dhupia's Instagram recently featured an adorable photo from her baby shower. The photo featured Dhupia's daughter Mehr giving a kiss to her mother. The mother-daughter duo sported matching flower tiaras as they celebrated the actor's baby shower. Neha while sharing the photo wrote, "My crowning glory #tiara girls #mama and Mehr."

Earlier, Neha Dhupia had shared a picture of her girl gang who threw her a surprise baby shower. Sharing the photo, Neha wrote, "I had no idea today’s day would pan out like thi … the sweetest 'surprise' baby shower…. I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis (aunts) in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena … here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love, always."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tried the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child together in November 2018. On 19 July 2021, the actor and Angad Bedi announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post. Neha shared a picture and wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God."

On the work front, Neha will next be seen in the upcoming thriller movie A Thursday. The movie also stars Yami Gautam and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Dhupia has been roped in to play the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez, while Yami will play the role of a playschool teacher who takes 16 children as hostages. The actor will also be seen in the action thriller film Sanak alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in the lead roles.

(Image Credits: Neha Dhupia's Instagram)