Neha Dhupia's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor To Anushka, Bollywood Divas Send In Warm Wishes

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is celebrating her 41st birthday today, August 27, 2021. The actor received warm wishes from everyone in the industry and her husband, Angad Bedi. Here is how several Bollywood divas, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma, showered Neha Dhupia with love on her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Neha Dhupia a "gorgeous mama"

Kareena Kapoor sent in a warm birthday wish for Neha Dhupia on her birthday. The actor took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of Neha Dhupia from her pregnancy photoshoot. In the story, she wrote, "Oye happy birthday my gorgeous mama.. Wish you happiness, love, and smiles always." Neha Dhupia and Kareena Kapoor shared the screen in the romantic comedy Chup Chup Ke.

Sophie Choudry wishes Neha Dhupia with a selfie

Taking to Instagram stories, Sophie Choudry shared a selfie with Neha Dhupia. In the story, she wrote, "My darling Dhups... Health, happiness, achha kaam aur dher saara pyar," (good work and lots of love). She also added some kiss and cake emoticons in the story.

Katrina Kaif wishes "loveliest" Neha Dhupia a happy birthday

In her birthday wish for Neha, Katrina added a photo of Neha and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most loveliest person ever Neha Dhupia. May this bring u all the best things in life." She also added a GIF of a birthday cake. Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia shared the big screen in the 2008 film Singh Is Kinng and the 2009 film De Dana Dan. Both the films had Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Tahira Kashyap shares an old photo with Neha Dhupia

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap shared a selfie with Neha Dhupia to wish her on her 41st. She wrote, "Happy happy bday you beautiful being. May you have the most amazing day, year and life ahead" in the story. In the selfie, shared by Tahira, Neha Dhupia is wearing a rainbow-coloured jacket while Tahira fashioned a tank top.

Anushka Sharma wishes Neha Dhupia on her birthday

Anushka Sharma shared a smiling photo of Neha Dhupia on her Instagram stories. In the photo, Neha Dhupia was seen wearing a shimmery maroon jacket. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor wrote, "Happy birthday Neha! Wishing you love and light always" in the story.

