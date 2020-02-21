Neha Sharma's Photos When The Actor Preferred To Chill At Home Rather Than Going Out

Neha Sharma made her debut in 2007 with the Telugu film, Chirutha. The actor is quite active on her social media and often shares her looks from her outings. Judging from her social media, there are also a lot of times that the actor opted out of going out. Her social media is proof that when the star stays home and her favourite companion is her dog. Take a look at a few times that the actor preferred staying in than going out.

In one of the videos shared by the actor, she is seen happily feeding her dog. Neha is sitting on the floor and feeding her dog treats while instructing him to sit and then come to her for the treats. The actor is dressed in a white V-neck top and blue shorts and topped the look with a denim jacket. Her hair is tied up in a messy ponytail for this one.

In another video shared by her, she is seen wishing her fans a Happy Diwali. The actor is lighting up diyas while her dog happily sits beside her. She is dressed in a blue suit with golden embroidery. Her choice of accessories for this look is a pair of golden jhumkas while her hair is tied up in a pretty braid style.

In a picture shared by Neha Sharma, she is seen happily sitting on her couch. The actor seems to be at peace at her home. She is dressed in a polka-dotted brown dress. The dress seems to have a front-knot closure. While wearing a pair of white shoes, the actor topped the outfit with a button-down white shirt.

Captioned suited and booted, Sharma is dressed in a lacy suit. With floral design all over it, the suit is off-white in colour. She is posing on a couch and is seen flaunting her waves.

The actor is seen chirpily posing next to her dog in this picture. She is sitting on her couch and relaxing in a pair of pink jammies. The outfit seems to be a pink and white striped jumpsuit with button-down closure.

