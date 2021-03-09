Neha Sharma Teaches Fans To Eat Their Greens; Fans Call Her 'sohni Kudi'

Neha Sharma recently delighted her fans when she posted a fun video clip of herself online and taught her fans how to eat their veggies from their plates. Her demonstration on how to eat veggies was loved by her fans and they showered tons of love for the actor.

Neha Sharma on eating one's greens from their plate

Neha Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this cute video clip of herself in which she can be seen wearing a cool black coloured tee with a messy hair look. In the video, she cutely demonstrated to all her fans how to eat their veggies from the plate. She can be seen eating asparagus while one of Justin Beiber’s songs, Yummy, is playing in the background.

In the caption, the Youngistaan actor urged all her fans to eat their greens and even asked them to eat healthy and clean food. The fans took to Neha Sharma’s video and mentioned how cute she looked in her video while many others addressed her as a 'sohni kudi'. Many fans stated how she was their crush and added numerous heart-eyed emojis to express their feelings on how they were mesmerized by her cuteness. Many of them complimented her post by stating how fabulously she taught them to eat the greens while rest all others dropped in hearts and fire symbols in the comment section. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Neha Sharma’s Instagram video clip.



When Neha's fav toxic person texted her again

As Neha Sharma’s videos are loved by her fans, she received tons of praises for one of her latest video clips on Instagram in which she showcased her cuteness. In the video, she first throws a smile at the camera and then gives a shocking look along to depict how she would react when her favourite toxic person texts her again. The fans were left in splits after watching her video and commented on how her reels were amazing in the comments section. Many other fans showered her video with tons of hearts and fire emojis.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.