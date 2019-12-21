The Debate
Neha Sharma Knows How To Sizzle In Black; Check Out Her Most Sultry All-black Outfits

Bollywood News

Neha Sharma's is a well-known model and actress. Here are a few best and most sultry black outfit pics of Neha Sharma from her Instagram. Take a look here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
neha sharma

Neha Sharma is an actress and model who hails from Bihar, India. She started her career by starring in South Indian movies but today is a well know personality in the Hindi film industry. Her first Bollywood movie was Crook: It's Good to Be Bad where she was seen alongside Emraan Hashmi. She is seen in many movies since. She will be seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as Kamla Devi. The movie will be releasing on January 10, 2020. Here are a few of her best black outfit looks.

Read Also| Neha Sharma's pictures in beachwear will leave you love-struck

Neha Sharma best black outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

In this picture, we can see Neha Sharma in a black top which has a lace-like design and blue denim pants. Her brown hair is in sync with her look. The light makeup completes her look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

 

Read Also| Neha Sharma's boldest looks that you must check out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

In this picture, we can see Neha Sharma in a black one-piece dress. She also is wearing black matching heels. Her red lipstick and long wavy hair complete her look.  

Read Also| Neha Sharma looks sultry as she poses in a crisp white revealing shirt
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

In this picture, we can see Neha Sharma in black brassiere with a black blazer on it. She is also wearing black leggings which are matching her all-black look. Her necklace completes her look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Read Also| Neha Sharma: The Youngistaan actor's on-point fashion statement

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

In this picture, we can see Neha Sharma in one piece dress with frills all over the dress. It is one of the coolest looks she has had on her profile. These are the few of her black outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

 

 

 

