Neil Nitin Mukesh Shares Inspiring Before-after Pictures From His 2022 Weight Loss Journey

While many people keep weight loss and fitness as their new year resolutions, Neil Nitin Mukesh is celebrating the new year by reviewing how he achieved a major physical transformation in 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared pictures of his impressive before and after images of his weight loss transformation along with a heartfelt and inspiring message.

The 'Lafangey Parindey' actor mentioned that he gained weight for a film project. On how he lost the weight, he explained that he had no idea how 'difficult and challenging' it was going to be for him to lose all the extra kilos he had gained.

See Neil Nitin Mukesh’s weight loss transformation here:

'2022 has been the year of understanding the importance of health': Neil Nitin Mukesh

“As I look BACK to the year 2022, I’m nothing but grateful. I’m grateful to my family, to my dear friends, and above all to the Almighty, to encourage me and give me the strength and power to go through this difficult transformation. As an actor we mould ourselves in various characters and take up challenges beyond our imagination.”

He added, “When I gained weight for a role of mine, little did I know that it would be so difficult and challenging to lose it all again. But I guess that is exactly what I needed, a challenge!! 2022 has been the year of me understanding the importance of health, family, love, and relationships.”

The ‘Aa Dekhen Zara’ actor further elaborated on his weight loss journey saying, “Some stood by me through this journey, some mocked me for being socially disconnected, some appreciated my efforts while some questioned my willpower. But I thank my father, my mother, my beloved wife, my brother and my darling daughter for patiently dealing with me and my mood swings. I love you all the most.”

Image: Instagram/ Neil Nitin Mukesh