Neil Nitin Mukesh's Adorable Pictures With Wife And Kid Will Make Your Day!

Bollywood has witnessed very few arranged marriages that have been successful. One such star is Neil Nitin Mukesh, who had an arranged marriage with Mumbai-based, Rukmini Sahay. The love between the two is clearly evident and today, the couple are proud parents of a little baby girl. Read ahead to know more about Neil Nitin Mukesh’s adorable family-

All about Neil Nitin Mukesh’s adorable love-life

Neil chose to have an arranged marriage because he is 'old school when it comes to marriage', revealed Neil’s father, Nitin Mukesh, in an interview with a leading daily. Rukmini is based in Mumbai, and she and Neil had been dating for a month after their parents arranged the match. Neil and Rukmini got engaged in October 2016 and got married four months later in February 2017 in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. Speaking about their bond, Neil revealed in an interview with a leading entertainment daily that, Rukmini has no interest in films and that is possibly somewhere the reason for their strong bond. He added that, because she hardly watches any films, the two have a lot to talk about apart from work.

Neil also spoke about his chemistry with Rukmini, calling it "outstanding". He also said that she understands that he is a little bit of a prankster. He has a habit of joking around and sometimes people don't understand his jokes, but she never fails to do so. Neil Nitin and Rukmini were blessed with a baby girl, Nurvi Neil Mukesh on September 20, 2018. Take a look at the adorable pictures-

