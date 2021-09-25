Netflix TUDUM Global Fan Event Live 2021: TUDUM India Spotlight Commences

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, LIVE streamed on September 25 on Netflix's Youtube channel, will be hosted by Comedian Lilly Singh for the first hour. Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin will emcee the second hour while Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan will serve as master of ceremonies for the third and final hour.

Shows and films update

With the anticipation high among the audience over the exciting announcements of the upcoming shows and movies, Netflix provided a sneak peek into the announcements. The updates include an exclusive clip from the new heist film Red Notice, first looks at the latest seasons of Bridgerton and Ozark along with a special update on the highly anticipated show Stranger Things.

The event will also introduce the audience to the first looks at The Sandman, Vikings: Valhalla, and Cobra Kai Season 4, and a new teaser from the upcoming film Extraction. It will also show an exclusive clip from the Cowboy Bebop’s opening title sequence. Moderated Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, the panel will include stars like Charlize Theron, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Noomi Rapace and more.

Further in the event, fans will be treated with the release date and first teaser of Emily in Paris Season 2, an exclusive clip from the new film Don’t Look Up and behind-the-scenes footage from the cast of Umbrella Academy. Arguably one of the most exciting announcements of the event is the trailer debut of Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves and the first look from The Witcher.

With an aim 'to entertain and honour Netflix fans from around the world', the event will feature over 145 stars and creators from across the world representing over 100 series, films and specials.