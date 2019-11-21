Angry Netizens Give Vishal Dadlani Befitting Reply For Calling Ex CJI Gogoi 'disgraceful'

Often known for voicing his opinions, Bollywood Singer and Music Composer Vishal Dadlani seems to have landed up in another controversy by making a contentious statement on former CJI Ranjan Gogoi. Dadlani in his recent tweet has targeted the former CJI, terming his legacy as disgraceful and cowardly as he bid him goodbye. With his tweet, Vishal shared a detailed blog of Gogoi’s tenure and a complete account of his work and alleged misdoings.

Goodbye, ex-CJI Gogoi, and I hope you can stomach the disgraceful and cowardly legacy you have left this august Office.



This article by @gautambhatia88 sums it up.https://t.co/02kSxLix16 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 18, 2019

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the first person from the north-east to reach the top of the judiciary and credited for bringing curtains down on the decade-old politically and religiously sensitive Ayodhya land dispute, retired as the chief justice of India on Sunday.

Netizens assail Dadlani

The contentious tweet of Dadlani did not go down well with netizens as they slammed him stating his opinions to be disrespectful. While some termed his remark as 'disgusting', other hailed the former CJI asserting that he will be 'remembered as a golden chapter of our rich culture'.

Sir very disrepctful tweet by you as I dont think you are fully aware about the principles and procedures on which a court works. Any thing which lowers public belief on judicial system is contempt of court. Hence you might well be liable for contempt @VishalDadlani — Sugam Shine (@SugamShine) November 19, 2019

It will be amusing to see u ppl burn for the rest of ur lives and living with this truth that has been finally told.

Indeed Ex-CJI has left a legacy that will always be remembered as a golden chapter of our rich and great culture — Manuhaar Swaroopa🇮🇳 (@ManuhaarS) November 20, 2019

Are you really disappointed by CJI or the verdict he gave ?? Just a flop tweet as ur songs ! Definitely not a Fan . — A warrior 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ankitasood13) November 20, 2019

Disgusting remark. — Pia purkayastha (@PiaPurkayastha) November 20, 2019

