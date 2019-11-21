The Debate
Angry Netizens Give Vishal Dadlani Befitting Reply For Calling Ex CJI Gogoi 'disgraceful'

Bollywood Singer and Music Composer Vishal Dadlani seems to have landed up in another controversy by making a contentious statement on former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Often known for voicing his opinions, Bollywood Singer and Music Composer Vishal Dadlani seems to have landed up in another controversy by making a contentious statement on former CJI Ranjan Gogoi. Dadlani in his recent tweet has targeted the former CJI, terming his legacy as disgraceful and cowardly as he bid him goodbye. With his tweet, Vishal shared a detailed blog of Gogoi’s tenure and a complete account of his work and alleged misdoings.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the first person from the north-east to reach the top of the judiciary and credited for bringing curtains down on the decade-old politically and religiously sensitive Ayodhya land dispute, retired as the chief justice of India on Sunday.

READ: CJI Ranjan Gogoi sits in bench for last time, will address judges across India

READ: Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires as CJI'

Netizens assail Dadlani

The contentious tweet of Dadlani did not go down well with netizens as they slammed him stating his opinions to be disrespectful. While some termed his remark as 'disgusting', other hailed the former CJI asserting that he will be 'remembered as a golden chapter of our rich culture'.

 

READ: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde takes oath as the 47th CJI, succeeding Justice Ranjan Gogoi

READ:  Andhra Pradesh: CJI Ranjan Gogoi visits Balaji Temple with wife

 

 

