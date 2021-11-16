Netizens Poke Fun At The Weeknd; Say He 'copied' Bobby Deol In New Track With Post Malone

American singer-songwriter The Weeknd recently dropped a new single titled One Right Now with renowned rapper Post Malone. The new track is the single from the latter's forthcoming new album whose name and release details are yet to release. The duo also released the intense music video of the track where they are seen attempting to take each other out.

The bloody video has garnered the attention of the netizens who appeared excited to witness the epic showdown between the rappers. However, The Weeknd's look in the music video has caught the eye of Indian Twitter who cannot help but recognize the bloodied look from somewhere namely Bobby Deol in Abbas-Mustan's Soldier.

The Weeknd copied Bobby Deol?

Taking to his social media handles, the 31-year-old singer shared his bruised and bloodied look from the newly released One Right Now music video with Post Malone. The Star Boy singer sported a sling arm with the other hand holding the gun and a pair of black sunglasses. Netizens were quick to notice the similarities between the artist's look to Bobby Deol's Soldier look which has gone viral on multiple occasions for beating logic.

The response of Twitter was quick as they hilariously called out the American artist for copying Deol's look from the 1988 actioner. One user wrote, ''I noticed, you copied Bobby Deol's style'' while another wrote, ''Show em how it’s done Bobby!''. It was not long before netizens started hailing 'Lord Bobby' on the micro-blogging site.

More on Bobby Deol

It was not the first time that the netizens have noticed the accidental similarities between Hollywood and Bobby Deol's look as earlier, a photo of Bobby Deol appearing battered after a fight went viral for looking eerily similar to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine character. Check out the tweets by Indian Twitterati noticing similarities between Bobby Deol and Hollywood.

On the work front, the actor is all set to appear in Apne 2, the sequel to the successful 2007 drama Apne. The movie will star Bobby, Sunny and Dharmendra along with Karan Deol. Recently, the 52-year-old actor shared a rare picture from his childhood with sisters Vijeta, Ajeita and father veteran actor Dharmendra.

