New Mom Dia Mirza Dances To 'Iko Iko' Song With Her 'bestie' Samaira, See Post

Dia Mirza recently welcomed her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Meanwhile, the new mom is also spending quality time with her stepdaughter Samaira. Dia and Samaira recently gave a glimpse of their 'Sunday Shenanigans' and celebrities were all hearts for it.

Dia Mirza’s 'Sunday Shenanigans' with stepdaughter

Twinning in cute white tops and ripped jeans, Dia and Samaira showcased cute moves as they danced to the song Iko Iko. The duo were all smiles as they goofed around and the youngster even fell at the end, leaving the actress in splits. The lyrics of the track went ‘my bestie, your bestie’ and the duo definitely looked like BFFs.

Celebrities like Soni Razdan, Bipasha Basu, Diana Penty, Esha Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Amruta Subhash, Tara Sharma were impressed with the heartwarming video. They showered love on Dia and Samaira with words like ‘cuties’, ‘sweetest’ and more.

Recently, Dia went back in time to recall her fond memories with Samaira on their trip to Maldives. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor called it one of the ‘most memorable and magical times’ they had shared.

Samaira is entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter from his first marriage with Sunaina Rekhi. Dia, who was married to Sahil Sangha till 2019, married Rekhi on February 15.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, on May 14. They have named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Dia had shared that Avyaan had 'arrived early' after she developed appendectomy during her pregnancy and was rescued from the subsequent severe bacterial infection. The actor shared that her first baby will come home soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.