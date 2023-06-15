Newlyweds Ashish Vidyarthi, Rupali Barua Share Cute Photo From Honeymoon

Why you’re reading this: Ashish Vidyarthi got married to Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua recently. Their marriage announcement garnered attention and well-wishes, inspiring others to embrace love regardless of societal expectations. As fans eagerly await further updates, the actor shared joyful moments on social media, delighting their fans.

2 things you need to know

Ashish got married to Rupali on 25th May 2023.

She is a fashion entrepreneur by profession

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua's blissful honeymoon delights fans

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua are currently relishing their honeymoon period, both metaphorically and literally. The couple is enjoying a holiday trip together, and Ashish recently shared a post on his social media, giving fans a glimpse into their getaway. In the shared picture, they can be seen wearing matching caps, adding a touch of playfulness to their vibrant outfits.

The accompanying caption on the post expressed gratitude towards their loved ones for their love and well wishes. Ashish wrote, ‘Thank you dear Dosst, for your love and wishes... Aishukran Bandhu... Alshukran Zindagi. Thank you Tintin for this beautiful capture.’ The heartwarming image sparked curiosity among some fans, who speculated if the picture was taken in Singapore, but no specific location was mentioned.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua open up about their love story

A few weeks before sharing their honeymoon picture, Ashish took to social media to share a heartfelt video recounting the story of his marriage with Rupali Barua. In the video, he explained how their relationship began virtually, with engaging conversations that gradually brought them closer. After a year of getting to know each other, they finally met in person and felt a strong connection between them.

As their bond deepened, Ashish and Rupali realized that they wanted to embark on their life journey together as husband and wife. This touching tale of love and companionship resonated with their fans, who celebrated their union and wished them a lifetime of happiness.