Nick Jonas Opens Up About His Love For Bollywood Movies, Music After Meeting Wife Priyanka

American singer Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra rang in their third year of marriage on December 1. Ardent fans of the couple still remember the grand and glamorous wedding ceremonies that were held in the picturesque locations of Rajasthan, India. Along with a star-studded guest list, the couples' celebration of love was amplified with Indian music as seen in the videos and pictures of the ceremony on the internet.

Being an established star in the industry herself, it is a no brainer that the 39-year-old actor shared her love for Bollywood with her husband Nick Jonas. A look at their social media is enough to give an idea of just how enthusiastic the young singer is for Indian culture as they celebrate every Indian festival together with great zeal. In a recent interview, the Jealous singer weighed in on his love for Bollywood music and movies over the years.

Nick Jonas weighs in on his love for Bollywood

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Nick Jonas admitted growing fond of Bollywood films after getting familiar with them because of his wife Priyanka Chopra. Moreover, he showed interest in venturing into Bollywood films by saying it is a 'phenomenal industry'. Jonas also revealed that he has made several friends in the industry. Stating that the work produced by Bollywood is 'inspiring', the singer said that he would 'jump in' on an interesting project offered to him.

Jonas also opened up about his love for Bollywood music as he declared that it is the 'best kind of music to dance to' and revealed that they play it during their house parties. Stating that Bollywood music is 'amazing', Nick Jonas revealed that he listened to it during his visit to India as well as at his wedding.

More on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The singer is currently stationed in UAE as he is gearing up for his performance at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2021. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise titled The Matrix Resurrections. Ahead of their third wedding anniversary, the couple treated their followers with stunning pictures of them together for an event in the UK.

(Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/nickjonas)