Nick Jonas Shares Unseen Photo With Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 41st birthday. While the actress received birthday wishes from across the industry, her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas wisher her at 11:30 pm IST. He shared an unseen photo with the actress on his Instagram handle.

Nick Jonas shares an adorable birthday post for wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas, on July 18, took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of himself with his wife Priyanka Chopra. Sharing a photo from what looked like a yacht, Nick penned a cute note for Priyanka Chopra. He wrote, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love."

(Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018 in India's Udaipur | Image: Screenshot of Nick Jonas' Instagram post)

In the photo, the couple can be seen posing for the camera. While Nick Jonas was seen in a casual beach look, Priyanka Chopra was seen dressed in a maxi dress. It is not revealed if the photo is from current day or their previous outings.

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra attend Wimbledon Championship

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra often make headlines for their vacations and outings together. The couple was recently spotted at the Wimbledon championship in London. They even shared a couple of photos from the match.

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra often go on family vacations

Though the couple have a busy schedules owing to their work commitements, they make sure to spend some quality family time often. Recently, the couple went on a summer vacation. They often share photos from their weekend outings with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who they welcomed in 2022. Priyanka was last seen in the series Citadel.