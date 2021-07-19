Nick Jonas Wishes Priyanka Chopra On B'day With Before-after Pic; Actress Loves His Gift

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had been living it up in London as she geared up for her 39th birthday. Her husband Nick Jonas was missing in action but seemed to have made up for his absence. The actor-singer had a sweet wish for the birthday girl, and even sent a gift that impressed her.

Nick Jonas’ birthday wish and gift for Priyanka Chopra

Nick shared a heartwarming before-after picture of Priyanka, one of her being dressed in a saree as a child, and then recreating the same look as a woman. The Jumanji star called the Quantico star as his ‘love’ and wrote, ‘You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day."

That was not all, he sent a present to Priyanka, which was a French wine bottle. Sharing pictures of her glass of wine around decorative items that read ‘Happy Birthday’, PeeCee sent her love back to Nick.

Among the other members of the family who wished Priyanka was her cousin Parineeti Chopra. The Ishaqzaade star too seemed to be in London, as she tagged the location along with a picture of two hands.

She wrote that they proved they were sisters by going and getting the same nail art on the same finger without planning it. The actor called her ‘mimi didi’ as a ‘legend.’

Priyanka's brother-in-law Joe Jonas too conveyed his greetings for the occasion by sharing pictures of her posing with the Jonas Brothers.

Meanwhile, there were birthday greetings for the 39-year-old from the who’s who of Bollywood. Katrina Kaif, Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, among others wished Miss World 2000. Right from posting throwback pictures, recalling old memories, and urging her to 'ride higher', there were some lovely wishes.

