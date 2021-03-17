Nikhil Nanda Net Worth: Ahead Of Nikhil Nanda's Birthday, Here Is A Look At His Net Worth

Nikhil Nanda is one of the leading businessmen in India. He is the chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Limited. It is an engineering company that was founded by his paternal grandfather Har Prasad Nanda in 1944. He is married to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan. Interestingly, Shweta Bachchan husband Nikhil Nanda and his wife have their birthdays one day apart. Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her 47th birthday today while her husband Nikhil Nanda’s birthday is tomorrow on March 18. Ahead of his birthday, here is a look at the Nikhil Nanda net worth and other details about the businessman.

Nikhil Nanda net worth

According to a report by celebsagewiki.com, Nikhil Nanda net worth is estimated to be around $1 Million - $5 Million. He served as the Chief Operating Officer of Escorts Limited from October 2005. He then took over as Joint Managing Director of Escorts Ltd. from September 2007. He became the Managing Director of Escorts Limited in September 2013. After the death of his father, he was appointed as the chairman on August 7, 2018. He was one of the five Indians selected as the Global Leaders of Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum in Geneva, in 2001.

Shweta Bachchan husband Nikhil Nanda with father Rajan Nanda

Nikhil Nanda tied the knot with Shweta Bachchan in 1997. She is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The couple shares two children together, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Nikhil Nanda also shares a connection with the Kapoor family as he is the maternal grandson of actor-director Raj Kapoor. Actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor are his maternal uncles. Nikhil Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently took to her official Instagram handle and wished her parents on their birthday.

Nikhil Nanda's birthday

She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a post to wish her parents on their birthday. She shared a picture in which she is seen posing with her brother Agastya, mother Shweta Bachchan and father Nikhil Nanda. She captioned the picture by saying, “happy birthday mom and dad. Nothing better than you.” Here is a look at the Instagram post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda.

