Nimrat Kaur Wraps Up Shoot For 'Dasvi', Says Journey Has Come To Its 'joyous Culmination'

Actor Nimrat Kaur has wrapped up filming for her upcoming social-comedy Dasvi as she took to her Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note describing the 'joyous culmination' of her 10-month journey. The movie is helmed by Tushar Jalota and will also star Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. Kaur posted several pictures from the sets on Saturday evening, without divulging many details about the film. The Lunchbox and Airlift fame actor will essay the character of Bimla Devi Choudhary, which she described as one of her most cherished roles.

Taking to her social media, the 39-year-old actor, who began filming for the social comedy in March uploaded her pictures from the movie's set where one can see her as a married woman in traditional attire, sitting in what can be seen as a parliamentary setup.

The caption along with her photo read, "There are unforgettable roles in an actor’s life and there are unexplored places you visit that come with it. Rarely do the twain meet. Bimla Devi Choudhary (aka Bimmo) is one such gift that’ll forever be etched in my heart as the happiest, most thrilling and fun place I got to explore through a part entrusted so encouragingly and lovingly to me!! I already miss her..and can’t believe a journey that began 10 months ago for me finally came to its joyous culmination through some of the most surreal times of all our lives. Nothing but the utmost gratitude to all the stolid pillars of #TeamDasvi!! See you at the movies."

She also gave her fans a little peek at what her last day on the set looked like.

Helmed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, the movie is written by Ritesh Shah, known for films like Pink and Batla House. It's an upcoming project from the makers of Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium and Bala. The music will be given by the famous duo Sachin-Jigar. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films in collaboration with Jio Studios. Amitabh Bachchan( Ganga Ram Chaudhary) will helm the role of an uneducated politician, with Yami Gautam( Jyoti Deswal) as an IPS officer.

Apart from Dasvi, Nimrat will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the R Balki directorial, Mahila Mandali, which is slated to release in September this year. The movie which stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Vidya Balan in lead roles will depict the story of female spacefarers.

