Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: Ajay Devgn Mourns 'Drishyam' Director's Death

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Drishyam" and "Madaari", passed away at 4.24 PM in Hyderabad due to multiple organ failure. Mourning his demise, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who played the lead role in his biggest hit film 'Drishyam', wrote, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me."

Devgn added, "It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant." [sic] Other Bollywood celebs like Arjun Rampal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, and more mourned his death.

Nishi 💔 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 17, 2020

Another gloom sets over us today as a dear friend and wonderful person Nishikant moves on to another realm. Your smile, your peaceful demeanour and just you shall be missed my friend. No more suffering Rip. #RIPNishikantKamat — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 17, 2020

Nishikant Kamat 🙏🏻 Really sad to hear about his untimely demise 🙏🏻 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 17, 2020

Another colleague and super talented filmmaker #NishkantKamath passes on. Worked with him on #FinalSolution..a genuine man and good human. RIP my friend 🙏🏽 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 17, 2020

In a statement on August 17, the hospital said, "Mr. Nishikant Kamat (50 years) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31st July 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which MR. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness."

"He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists, and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 16.24 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family friends and fans.

Kamat, 50, made his directorial debut with Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was "Mumbai Meri Jaan", also starring Irrfan.

Kamat also played a negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed. His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.

(with PTI inputs)

