Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: Riteish Deshmukh, Soha Ali Khan, & Other B'wood Celebs Mourn

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the hospital said

Nishikant Kamat

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. He was 50.

Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hospital on July 31 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. Remembering Kamat, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay their respects.

Soha Ali Khan, who starred in his film titled 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' wrote that she was 'shocked' on hearing the news. Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Genelia Deshmukh, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Ashoke Pandit, Tisca Chopra, Sharad Kelkar, and many more mourned the loss.

 

 

 

 

Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was "Mumbai Meri Jaan", also starring Irrfan. Kamat played a negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.

(with PTI inputs)

 

 

