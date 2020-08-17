Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: Riteish Deshmukh, Soha Ali Khan, & Other B'wood Celebs Mourn

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama Drishyam, died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years, the AIG Hospitals here said. He was 50.

Kamat, who had multiple organ failure, was admitted to hospital on July 31 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. Remembering Kamat, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay their respects.

Soha Ali Khan, who starred in his film titled 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' wrote that she was 'shocked' on hearing the news. Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Genelia Deshmukh, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Ashoke Pandit, Tisca Chopra, Sharad Kelkar, and many more mourned the loss.

Very sad at the passing of nishikant Kamat ... had some good times shooting for #bhaveshjoshisuperhero and he was a joy to be around . RIP sir — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) August 17, 2020

Was hoping against hope that I won’t have to write RIP next to your name ... but rest in peace dear erstwhile neighbour ! The skies will make room for that twinkle in your eye. Much love and respect ! Gone too soon...

2020, you are the worst. pic.twitter.com/F9wsyi0xUO — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 17, 2020

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p ❤️ — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 17, 2020

One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai Meri Jaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 17, 2020

Damn, this years cruelty doesn’t end .. will miss your easy laughter & sharp cinematic brain. You had so many stories still to tell .. gone too soon #NishikantKamat rest in peace my friend 💔 — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 17, 2020

😢😢😢 I will always remember the warmth of your smile and the twinkle in your eyes Nishi sir! 💔💔💔 Thank you for #DombiviliFast #MumbaiMeriJaan and all those conversations.. #RIP #NishikantKamat https://t.co/96CNLcVG2b — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 17, 2020

Another colleague and super talented filmmaker #NishkantKamath passes on. Worked with him on #FinalSolution..a genuine man and good human. RIP my friend 🙏🏽 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 17, 2020

Always had a handy pun for any situation, even if it was bad Lachcha Parantha... he would immediately say लज्जास्पद Parantha and chuckle like a child :)



Rest in Peace Nishi Sir! Will always remember you by your smile. — Vasan Bala (@Vasan_Bala) August 17, 2020

More than a director, you were a mentor and a friend to me. Rest in peace #NishikantKamat sir. You will always be missed.#RIP pic.twitter.com/BYvykzCJF8 — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) August 17, 2020

OMG !!!! Just heard about #nishikantkamat sir’s demise. These are truly the worst times ever. May he rest in peace. Strength to the family. #ripnishikantkamat — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) August 17, 2020

Extremely sad to know that my friend Director actor #NishikantKamat is no more. I knew him since his theatre days... an ace story teller and a grounded beautiful being.... gone too soon.

Will miss U dost.

ॐ शांति !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/GpaF7xvcKF — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 17, 2020

Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was "Mumbai Meri Jaan", also starring Irrfan. Kamat played a negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.

(with PTI inputs)

