Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Daughter Turns Cinematographer For Him, Shoots KBC Scratch Film

The Coronavirus lockdown has brought director Nitesh Tiwari in front of the camera and also gave his 9-year-old daughter Amaarisa a chance to be a cinematographer on a scratch film for Kaun Banega Crorepati. The new campaign witnesses host Amitabh Bachchan inviting KBC aspirants. Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown rules, the video was shot at home.

Nitesh Tiwari's daughter turns cinematographer for him

The latest KBC promo was remotely directed by Nitesh Tiwari. But before the final video, a scratch film was shot too. Talking about the same to a news agency, Tiwari said that it was the first time he had done something like that. He added that he has never shot a film where he was sitting so far away from his star and said that it was an interesting experience.

Nitesh Tiwari said that they were aware of the restrictions under which the campaign would be shot when they were writing it. He added that they kept it very simple and did not get really ambitious with the execution of the campaign. Explaining the process they followed, the director said that he had various chats with Big B for the execution bit.

The Dangal maker revealed that to make things easier for Amitabh Bachchan, he made a scratch film that featured him. He shared that his daughter worked as the cinematographer for it and Tiwari edited it. He sent it across to Bachchan so that he could get an idea about how Nitesh was looking at the film.

Revealing that it was Amitabh Bachchan who did the rest, Nitesh Tiwari said that Big B was kind enough to send optional takes just in case he needed to look at the alternatives. He revealed that the post-production work was done after that with everybody sitting and working from their own homes. Talking about the KBC campaign, Nitesh said that whenever they get down to working on the campaign, what they normally do is tap into the mindset of the people of the country at that particular time.

Nitesh Tiwari added that with the situation that everyone is in, they chose to explore the possibility of having a campaign which was based around the idea of the people being in the situation and tying it up to KBC as a show. Tiwari added that everyone knows that KBC is not just a game show, but a means for people to fulfil their dreams. He further revealed that it was how they got the idea of 'Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai, sapno ko nahi'.

