NMACC Event: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Up Fashion Game

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani stole the limelight at the NMACC event with their stunning outfits. The couple almost twinned in white and Silver outfits. While Kiara Advani wore a beautiful silver lehenga with a golden touch, Sidharth Malhotra donned a white sherwani, which he paired with a jacket. The other Bollywood couple that made heads turn were Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. While Mira opted for an all-white Indo-western outfit, Shahid wore an all black suit with a blingy blazer. Check out their looks below:

Star couples at NMACC event

The NMACC launch event saw many power couples in attendance. It was not just Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput who stunned at the event. Star couples like Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan also made heads turn with their powerful entry. Priyanka and Nick flew down from the US on March 31 to attend the star-studded event with their daughter Malti Marie. This marks Malti's first visit to India.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked stunning in their outfits. Priyanka wore a see through gown, meanwhile, Nick Jonas complimented her with an all-black suit. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh twinned in off-white outfits. They posed together for the shutterbugs. The couples were seen all smiles. Kareena Kapoor, who wore a gorgeous red lehenga, painting the town red, entered the venue with her husband Saif Ali Khan. He was wearing an all-white ethnic ensemble.

About NMACC

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is said to be a hub for arts and humanities, supporting works that span across multiple disciplines. The centre situated at the Jio centre, features a total of three art spaces, consisting of a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a 250-seat Studio Theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat Cube. The highlight of the Cultural Centre is the Art House, which is a four-storey space only to be used for hosting a massive array of visual arts. The art space will feature works of the finest artistic geniuses across India as well as the work.