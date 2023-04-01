NMACC Gala: Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora Make A Style Statement

Bhumi Pednekar and Malaika Arora are all set to make heads turn at the NMACC gala tonight. The actors shared a bunch of pictures of their respective looks on their Instagram handles on Saturday. Bhumi Pednekar was dressed in a metallic gown by Anamika Khanna. She completed her look with chunky silver jewels. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora opted for an embellished bodysuit teamed with cape by Rahul Mishra. Check out her look for the grand event below:

NMACC's launch event on March 31 was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh among others.