Nora Fatehi, Ganesh Acharya Have A Surprise For Fans In Latest 'Zaalima Coca Cola' Reel

Canadian actor and dancer Nora Fatehi took to her social media to share a surprise video with renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya ahead of their Zaalima Coca Cola song video release from Bhuj: The Pride of India. Abhishek Dudhaiya's upcoming war action movie is creating a major buzz in the industry with only a few weeks left for its release. Intensifying the fans' anticipation, the actor had a major surprise at the end of the video. Take a look!

Nora Fatehi and Ganesh Acharya groove to Zaalima Coca Cola

The 29-year-old actor left no leaf unturned while promoting her upcoming war movie and a dance number titled Zaalima Coca Cola. To be released on July 28, Nora took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek into the song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. In the video, the duo perfectly performed the catchy hook step of the song. Nora donned a pink saree while Ganesh sported a casual look in the video.

However, there was a major surprise in store for the netizens at the end of the video. Coming into the frame was one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Govinda. The trio completed the reel with Govinda's popular hook step. Sharing the video, Nora wrote, "While we wait for the official video to release… lets Start the hook step challenge featuring the legends themselves". Netizens were quick to spam the comment section with heart and fire emojis as they enjoyed the trio's performance.

More on Bhuj: The Pride of India

Set to release on August 11, Abhishek Dudhaiya's movie will depict the destruction of Bhuj's IAF airstrip during the 1971 Indo‑Pak war. IAF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, and 300 local women played a pivotal role in reconstructing the airbase. The movie will feature notable actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar and Nora Fatehi. The trailer of the movie garnered millions of views and contributed to its anticipated release during the month of Independence day. The cast and team of the movie showed no signs of slowing down on social media as they vigorously promoted the forthcoming movie.

