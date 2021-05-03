Nora Fatehi Shares Hilarious Reel Wishing ‘Happy Sunday’, Says 'available For Booking Now'

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi's Instagram recently featured a hilarious reel with her friend. The video showed Nora and her friend lip-syncing hilariously in various different costumes. While sharing the video, Nora wrote that she was now available for booking. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's latest post here.

Nora Fatehi's funny post

In the video, Nora Fatehi with her friend can be seen lip-syncing to Sean Paul's song. Throughout the video, the actress changes her outfit and wig several times. While sharing her video, the actress wished her fans and followers a happy Sunday and wrote in her captions that she wanted to hype the lockdown. Nora wrote, "Available for bookings now, to hype up the Lockdown... happy Sunday" and also tagged her friend as she shared the post.

Friends and fans react to Nora Fatehi's Instagram post

Friends and fans were left in splits after watching Nora's funny video and quickly filed her comments section. British news anchor Eisha Acton left a comment on Nora's post and wrote that her videos are getting better day by day and she asked her to post such videos more often. Choreographer Rajit Dev commented that he was inviting himself to the actress' house. The majority of the fans left laughing emojis in the comment section.

Nora Fatehi celebrates International Dance Day

Nora shared a video of her performance from an award show on her Instagram and penned down a lengthy note on the occasion of International Dance Day. Nora wrote, "Happy World Dance day to all the amazing superhumans I call Dancers! Cheers to all the talented background dancers everywhere that go through so much to become dancers, uplift our spirits and entertain the world always. Cheers to all the women and men out there of all ages, sizes, backgrounds etc that spread inspiration, love, happiness, positivity, art and joy through dance! Cheers to all the sassy swagged up, smooth and sexy confident dancers worldwide" in her captions as she shared the video.

A quick look at Nora Fatehi's career

Nora Fatehi is widely known for her popular dance numbers in various Bollywood movies. She gained fame for her appearance in the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar, which was originally performed by Sushmita Sen. The song passed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Hindi song to have acquired such numbers in India. The actress has since then appeared in various dance numbers for movies like Stree, Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, Stree and Baahubali: The Beginning.

Source: Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.