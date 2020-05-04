Nora Fatehi Showcases Her Culinary Skills As She Turns Chef For Iftaar; See Pictures Here

With another lockdown in effect, everyone is once again confined to their homes. While some are trying to pick up new skills, others are trying to brush up the ones they already have. It seems that Nora Fatehi has also decided to up her culinary skills amid the lockdown. Fatehi turned chef during Iftaar and cooked up a few dishes in her kitchen.

Nora Fatehi turns chef for Iftaar

Nora Fatehi took to her social media to share the pictures of the dishes in the making in her kitchen. Keeping them pinned in her Instagram highlights under Noras Kitchen, she seemed quite excited about how the entire thing turned out. In the first picture, all the ingredients are seen laid while Nora makes a Pumpkin soup.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan Leaves A Cryptic Comment On 'Street Dancer 3D' Co-star Nora Fatehi's Pic

Nora Fatehi also chose to cook the popular Indian snack for her Iftaar. She shared a boomerang where she is folding the dough to make a snack. She also shared another one where she is seen frying them in some oil.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi Makes Thunderous TikTok Debut, Grooves To Beats Of Beyonce's Song | Watch

For her next, Nora Fatehi picked up a Moroccan dish named Beghrir to make. She was recorded saying, "There is no Iftaar without Beghrir". She shared a boomerang where she is seen frying the dish in some oil.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi’s Conversation With Utensils During Lockdown Will Leave You In Splits; Watch

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She was widely appreciated for her performance in the song Garmi from the film. She is set to make her next appearance in alongside Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Within no time, Fatehi established herself as one of the top dancers in Bollywood with songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kamariya, and more. She also appeared in Arijit Singh's Pachtaoge alongside the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi Reveals Why She Has Not Found 'Dilbar' Yet In Rib-tickling Video | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.