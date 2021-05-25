Nora Fatehi Urges Fans To 'get Active' As She Takes On An Internet Dance Challenge; WATCH

Renowned for her power-packed yet smooth moves, Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi is back on the internet dance trends. The dancer and actress took to her social media to participate in a new challenge along with choreographer Rajit Dev. Watch Nora Fatehi's latest dance challenge video and the message she sent to her fans.

Nora Fatehi's 'Kareeb hook step'

Sporting a casual summer outfit, the Garmi dancer grooved to the beat of the latest song 'Kareeb' by Vishal Dadlani and Goldie Sohel. The duo's chemistry in the dance was the highlight of the video for the fans as they appeared to enjoy each other while goofily attempting the challenge. Nora thanked Rajit Dev, who was featured in the original music video, for teaching her the hook step of the song. She further encouraged her fans to 'get active' at home and attempt the challenge with her.

Netizen's reaction to Nora Fatehi's latest dance video

Choreographer Rajit Dev, Nora's dance partner dropped a 'Thank you' for the dancer in the comment section. On the other hand, Divya Aggarwal, also featured in the music video of 'Kareeb' thanked the actress for her support for the song. The comment section was flooded with fire and heart emojis as the fans enjoyed fun chemistry between the duo. One fan remarked that the video was 'hot' while another fan commented that they were their favourite couple.

Nora Fatehi's movies over the years

The 28-year-old actress made her debut in Bollywood in the movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. After appearing in several South Indian movies in dancer numbers, Nora gained recognition for her dancing skills. She found her break in Bollywood after appearing in the music video of Dilbar, which became the fastest Indian music video to cross 20 million in under 24 hours.

She went on to appear in multiple superhit music videos such as Naah, Pachtaoge, Naach Meri Rani, and Chhor Denge. Nora Fatehi's movies such as Street Dancer 3D, and Bharat contributed to her popularity as an actress. Check out Nora Fatehi's photos and videos on her Instagram.

