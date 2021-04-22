Nora Fatehi's Fan Gets Her Face Tattooed On His Arm, Actor Shares A Glimpse On Instagram

Nora Fatehi has a huge fan following on Instagram. She continues enthralling her fans and followers with dance videos, taking on different internet challenges. The actor recently took to the social networking site and posted a video of one of her fans getting her face tattooed on his arm. Here is everything you need to know about Nora Fatehi's Instagram story and more.

Nora Fatehi's fan gets her face tattooed on his arm

The actor recently took to her official IG handle and shared a video on her story, that featured one of her ardent fans getting her face tattooed on his arm. One of Nora Fatehi's fan pages named Nora Fatehi Mafia shared the video on their Instagram handle, which was later reposted by Nora herself. The fan's name, which is Om Sai Nartawar, was also revealed by the fan page.

Nora Fatehi's Instagram video

Nora Fatehi recently shared a video on Instagram, doing her version of the viral Buss It challenge. The actor-dancer could be seen in a blue, black, and yellow bathrobe as she gave quirky expressions to the camera. Following that, the video then transitions and shows Nora in a glamorous avatar, wherein she could be seen wearing a silver tassel dress, with a pair of silver high heels. The Dilbar girl kept her hair open in light waves and captioned the video, "Better late than never ðŸ˜œðŸ˜‰.. watch me buss it down on stage for my Filmfare performance April 11th, 12 pm!"

Nora Fatehi's work

The Canadian actor-dancer made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, but gained massive popularity after she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar, from the John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate, which crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Indian song to do so. Nora Fatehi's films include Satyameva Jayate, Roar, Batla House, Stree, Bharat, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

Her most popular track Dilbar recently hit a major milestone and crossed one billion views on Youtube. To celebrate the same, the paparazzi gave her a huge surprise by organizing a flash mob for her, where little kids could be seen dancing on her popular track. She shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "What an AMAZING SURPRISE flash mob THANK u guys for planning thisðŸ˜ ðŸ¤©Today history is made as I'm officially the first African Arab female artist to hit 1 billion on youtube #dilbar! And I couldn’t do it without ur unconditional love and support! I'm forever GRATEFUL and GREATLY HUMBLED."

