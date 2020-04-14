The Debate
Nora Fatehi's Goofy Posts On Instagram You Cannot Miss; Watch Videos

Bollywood News

Nora Fatehi is widely loved for her dance videos on Instagram. The Saki Saki dancer also seemingly loves uploading her goofy videos. Take a look at a few.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nora Fatehi

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is popularly known for her unique dance moves and dramatic acting skills. The dancer has churned out a few blockbusters like Bharat, Stree, Batla House, and Baahubali. On the social media front, Nora Fatehi enjoys a gigantic number of followers, thanks to her breathtaking dance videos and beautiful pictures. Being one of the most active celebrities on social media, Nora Fatehi has managed to account for over 12.4 million followers on Instagram. Check out some of Nora's goofy videos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

This is one of the most hilarious videos of the star. Nora Fatehi photoshopped her face and edited it in the popular dance song, Despacito. She captioned the video as Nora Fonsi feat. Noriana in Coronasito 🔥🔥😅😅 This party lit AF aayyy🔥💃🏾 #shitisgettingreal #quarantine. Check out the funny video. 

Also Read | Here is Nora Fatehi and Angad Bedi's relationship timeline; Read details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Here, Nora Fatehi stunned in a wedding gown dancing with a small girl. In the video, Nora and the girl danced on the dancer's famous song, Dilbar. She captioned the video saying Throwback time...me in malta with this cutiepie dancing like its no body’s business 🥰😍 #tb

Also Read | Varun Dhawan leaves a cryptic comment on 'Street Dancer 3D' co-star Nora Fatehi's pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

This video was a short glimpse from Nora Fatehi's adventure to Morocco. The Saki Saki dancer travelled to Morocco for only 24 hours and back, just for fun. In the video, Nora vlogged her day and it looks hilarious, check it out. 

Also Read | Hook steps of 'Street Dancer 3D' star Nora Fatehi you can try during quarantine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

This Instagram's goofy video is from Nora Fatehi's shoot tour to London. While Nora Fatehi was busy shooting for Street Dancer 3D in London, she also managed to entertain her fans with some goofy videos from the streets. Here, she tried matching the dance steps of dancer Salman Yusuf Khan. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's video. 

Also Read | Nora Fatehi fangirls over Hrithik Roshan, wants to work with the 'amazing performer'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
