DilBecharaCreatesHistory Trends On Twitter As Sushant Singh Rajput's Movie Breaks Records

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara marked the IMDb rating of 10/10, within minutes of premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. To celebrate the success of Dil Bechara, netizens started trending a new hashtag, "#DilBecharaCreatesHistory". As per current stats, the hashtag is trending on number 17 with more than 4000 tweets using it. Fans have taken it to Twitter and expressed how heavy they felt while watching the actor create his magic on the screen. Check out the tweets below.

Fans have bombarded Twitter with #DilBecharaCreatesHistory"

I woke up with this news that #DilBechara release, the film has supposedly broken all records with its IMDB rating!



I've given my rating 10/10 🌟



Hope you're at peace and happy now in heaven. We miss you so much, Sushant ❤#DilBecharaCreatesHistory #DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/bD2ZxPDVMj — ravia (@Raviaaaaaaa) July 25, 2020

One of the Twitter users shared a picture of rating Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara 10/10 on IMDB ratings. The fan wrote a heartfelt note for Sushant saying, "Hope you're at peace and happy now in heaven. We miss you so much, Sushant". Take a look at the tweet here.

Tears cant bring you back... Real star... #DilBecharaCreatesHistory#SSRDidntCommitSuicide @itsSSR you can never be replaced from my ❤️. pic.twitter.com/TlyDBGnByL — Neelam singh (@neelam290392) July 25, 2020

One of the dialogues by the late actor in Dil Bechara that struck a chord with his fans is "I wanted to attend my own funeral". Here, the netizen shared a still from the movie. The tweet read as, "Tears cant bring you back... Real star...you can never be replaced...".

One of Sushant's fans took to Twitter and tweeted, "We Knew It Would Break Records". Here, the user also shared a still from the film where Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi can be spotted watching the sky as their heads meet. Check out the tweet.

Just watched @itsSSR#DilBechara , Tears did not stop flowing after watching the movie. How did you know before death came? Did you make this movie knowing you were going to die? We Miss You Sushanth 💔#DilBecharaCreatesHistory pic.twitter.com/EhYt2krAED — శ్రీ రామ్/ JanaSainik 🇮🇳 (@JSPSriram) July 25, 2020

Another fan got emotional watching Dil Bechara. The user wrote, "Tears did not stop flowing after watching the movie". The tweet was shared with an emotional still from the film. Here, Sanjana Sanghi can be seen as comforting Sushant as his eyes are filled with tears. Take a look at the still here.

More #DilBecharaCreatesHistory Tweets

#dillbechara #DilBecharaCreatesHistory Seri (Okay) . I want to see my own funeral. There is lots of real connection with these words by #SushantSinghRajpoot. Don't know how much the world will miss . — MUKESH MS (@mukeshprince28) July 25, 2020

"We don 't get to decide when we're born or when we die. But we do get to decide how we live our lives.

Ye Raja to mar gaya par meri Rani zinda hai or tab tak hamari kahani bhi zinda hai."💔#DilBechara #DilBecharaCreatesHistory@CastingChhabra @sanjanasanghi96 @swastika24 pic.twitter.com/Q8v377GPqb — Anita Chauhan (@anita_chauhan80) July 25, 2020

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is an official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic The Fault in Our Stars. The film is originally based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The emotional love story drama follows the story of two cancer patients who fall in love with each other at a cancer support group. While the original Hollywood film stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, the Bollywood version features Sushant Singh Rajput, Saif Ali Khan, and debutante Sanjana Sanghi.

