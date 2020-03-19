The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Vicky Kaushal Set Hearts Racing In Quirky Pyjama Avatar; See Picture

Bollywood News

Given below is a throwback Instagram post having Vicky Kaushal in quirky pyjama that is sure to leave his fans love-struck. Read on to know more details

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal recently made an announcement about his next project. The actor will next be seen in a biopic about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sam. Following Masaan, Vicky achieved tremendous popularity with his performances in Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike. The Lust Stories star is not only churning interesting movie projects in Bollywood, but also has marked 6 million followers on Instagram. Vicky Kaushal is also one of those Bollywood stars who loves to experiment with quirky fashion. That being said, let's take a look at Vicky's quirky pyjama look. 

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal starrers like 'Zubaan' and 'Geek Out' that went unnoticed

In the recent past, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture on his Instagram wall. The post was from his photoshoot with a leading fashion magazine. In the picture, Vicky Kaushal is seen posing on a staircase. He donned a white polka-dot shirt paired with quirky purple pyjama. The over-sized pants had crayon-like doodle printed on it. Check out Vicky Kaushal's photo - 

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's dapper red carpet outfits to amp up one's style game

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal & Varun Dhawan's suave blazer looks that you can take fashion cues from

On the work front, the Uri: The Surgical Strike's actor was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The horror movie was directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. 

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal or Ali Fazal, whose blazer with bow tie look is your favourite?

Currently, Vicky Kaushal is busy filming for Meghna Gulzar's next film titled Sam. The National Film Award winner will also be seen in the Udham Singh biopic which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky Kaushal in Sam Manekshaw's look -  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI