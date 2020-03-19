When Vicky Kaushal Set Hearts Racing In Quirky Pyjama Avatar; See Picture

Vicky Kaushal recently made an announcement about his next project. The actor will next be seen in a biopic about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sam. Following Masaan, Vicky achieved tremendous popularity with his performances in Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike. The Lust Stories star is not only churning interesting movie projects in Bollywood, but also has marked 6 million followers on Instagram. Vicky Kaushal is also one of those Bollywood stars who loves to experiment with quirky fashion. That being said, let's take a look at Vicky's quirky pyjama look.

In the recent past, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture on his Instagram wall. The post was from his photoshoot with a leading fashion magazine. In the picture, Vicky Kaushal is seen posing on a staircase. He donned a white polka-dot shirt paired with quirky purple pyjama. The over-sized pants had crayon-like doodle printed on it. Check out Vicky Kaushal's photo -

On the work front, the Uri: The Surgical Strike's actor was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The horror movie was directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles.

Currently, Vicky Kaushal is busy filming for Meghna Gulzar's next film titled Sam. The National Film Award winner will also be seen in the Udham Singh biopic which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh -

Vicky Kaushal in Sam Manekshaw's look -

