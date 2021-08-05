ThrowbackThursday: Where Is Ahsaas Channa? Know Where The 'My Friend Ganesha' Star Is Now

Remember the little boy from the popular children film titled My Friend Ganesha? That boy is now all grown up into a stunning young lady. Just to let you know, the little boy was never a boy. She was a little girl amazingly portraying the lead role of a boy in the film. The Indian child actor is no other than Ahsaas Channa. Since then, the actor has appeared in numerous daily soaps and advertisements but she is popular for her appearance in the most appreciated films in Bollywood.

Know where is Ahsaas Channa now

As a child actor, Ahsaas Channa has featured in several films and daily soaps. She has appeared in shows such as Oye Jassi, MTV Fanaah, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and Best of Luck. Channa has worked alongside Sushmita Sen in Vaastu Shastra and other films such as My Friend Ganesha and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

The actor began her acting career when she was four years old. She made her acting debut with Vaastu Shastra where she portrayed the role of Rohan, Sushmita Sen's son. Channa portrayed Ashu in My Friend Ganesha and Arjun in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. It was only when she grew up that she started playing female characters such as Ashokasundari, Lord Shiva and Parvati's daughter in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and Dhara in MTV Fanaah.

The list of her popular films also includes Marrichettu, Aryan, Phoonk, Bommayi, Phoonk 2, Appavin Meesai and Rukh. Channa has appeared in episodic roles in reality crime series, Crime Patrol, and CID. She was last seen in the web series 2020's The Interns as Lilly and 2021's Hostel Daze 2 as Akanksha on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Saurabh Khanna and Abhishek Yadav, Hostel Daze is a comedy-drama miniseries that is helmed by Raghav Subbu. The web series also stars Adarsh Gourav, Luv, Shubham Gaur and Nikhil Vijay. TVF and Amazon Prime Video has confirmed season 2 by unveiling its teaser.

Ahsaas Channa is ringing her 21st birthday today. Take a look at the actor's recent pictures from her official Instagram handle that will make you feel nostalgic.

IMAGE: AHSAASSY/ AHSAAS CHANNA'S INSTAGRAM

